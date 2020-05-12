WMTV NBC15 wins Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Excellence in Video

WMTV NBC15 News was honored Tuesday morning with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for news stories reported by three members of our team last year.

EXCELLENCE IN VIDEO

Anchor John Stofflet and Chief Photographer Jeremy Nichols teamed up to create their “Hogs for Heroes” report in November. The story, about a new non-profit organization that gives a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to a deserving veteran, was awarded for Excellence in Video.

The award is given for the story that best shows creative use of video to tell a story.

WATCH: Hogs for Heroes

EXCELLENCE IN WRITING

CW News at 9 Anchor Morgan Wolfe’s knack for turning a phrase earned her the “Excellence in Writing” trophy. Three of her stories together were awarded as the top example of writing that “coveys the feeling and significance of events” to the viewer.

Here are the three videos for which she was awarded:



The Edward R. Murrow Award is named after the legendary CBS broadcaster, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected in the world.

The RTDNA explains Murrow Award-winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

WMTV NBC15 competed in the Region 4, small market television division against stations in four states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, North and South Dakota.

John, Morgan, and Jeremy's work will now automatically advance for the National Murrow Award. Good luck to them.

