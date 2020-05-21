WMTV earns "News Operation of the Year," "Best Evening Newscast" awards

WMTV is proud to announce it was named “News Operation of the Year” and received 16 other honors from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in its annual Awards for Excellence competition.

The awards recognize outstanding coverage that aired in 2019. WMTV competed in the medium market division, which includes all stations in the Madison and Green Bay markets.

NBC15’s top honors include Best Evening Newscast for our July 10th anniversary coverage of the Sun Prairie explosion and Capt. Cory Barr’s remembrance ceremony. The team’s annual Share Your Holidays Campaign was also recognized for Best Significant Community Impact. In it’s 24th year, the campaign raised a record 4.67 million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

“Our team hustles and puts a lot of heart into their work and getting it right every day,” said Jessica Laszewski, News Director. “It is truly an honor to share the community’s stories and to now be recognized for something we care so much about.”

“Our job is to provide you the news of the day. That’s what is most important, but it’s nice to be recognized by our peers for our excellence in journalism,” said Don Vesely, Vice President and General Manager.

This year, due to COVID-19 the awards were presented during a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live, over a three-day period, May 19-20-21. NBC15 received six First Place honors, six Second Place honors, and four 3rd place recognitions including:

First Place – Medium Market Television

Best Evening Newscast – NBC15 News at 10: July 10

Continuing Coverage – Sun Prairie Stronger

Hard News/Investigative – Human Trafficking: A Survivor’s Story

Significant Community Impact – NBC15’s Share Your Holidays

Sports Promotion – Pro Football Challenge 2019

Writing – Love is in the Lake

Second Place Awards



Continuing Coverage – Paradigm Workplace Shooting

Live On-Scene Reporting – NBC15’s Amelia Jones

Series or Documentary – Making A Difference

Specialty Programming – NBC15 Sounds of the Season

Topical Promotion – Toxic Trend

Use of Social Media – Instagram

Third Place Awards



Best Sportscast – NBC15 Sports with Mike Jacques and George Balekji

Sports Promotion – Friday Night Football Blitz 2019

Use of Video – The “It” Factor

Use of Social Media - Facebook

The television awards competition is divided into three categories: Large Market (Milwaukee), Medium Market (Green Bay and Madison), and Small Market (LaCrosse/Eau Claire and Wausau/Rhinelander).

The nominations were announced in April.

You may view the full 2019 WBA winner’s list by CLICKING HERE.