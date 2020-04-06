WMTV earns four Sevareid Awards for journalism excellence

The NBC15 News Team is proud to be recognized by the Midwest Broadcast Journalist Association, earning several Eric Sevareid Awards.

NBC15 was honored with two first place awards and two awards of merit this weekend for work done in 2019.

Photojournalism - "Birthday Sit Ups" (George Balekji, Jeremy Nichols)

Sports Reporting - “Unfinished Business” (Isabel Lawrence, Lou Thao, Jeremy Nichols)

The nominations were announced in March and announced online Sat., April 4. The organization’s annual conference and awards gala was not held this year due to COVID-19.

The Eric Sevareid Awards are awarded for excellence in journalism and are presented annually to stations and journalists working in television, radio and online within the MBJA’s six-state service area—Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North and South Dakota.

The awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist, Eric Sevareid, who is best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

WMTV competes against television stations in the Green Bay-Appleton and Madison markets; and also stations in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, and Quad Cities, Iowa; Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha and Lincoln/Hastings/Kearney, Nebraska.

The television awards competition is divided into three categories, Large, Medium and Small Market and recognizes work done during 2019.

