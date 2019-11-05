WOMEN Reception promotes work-home balance at Monona Terrace

It’s work and home, not work versus home: That was the message on Tuesday at the Monona Terrace for the WOMEN Reception.

That stands for the Women Opportunities Mentors Entrepreneurs Networking Reception.

Guests were able to discuss balancing an effective and fulfilling work life, with life at home, and how this could lead to success in both areas of life.

"Others came before them. They're not alone in the journey that they're taking, and they also don't need to repeat the mistakes of others. You know, it's okay to learn about what happened in the past, and how that can really guide companies as they move ahead,” says Tom Still, the president of Wisconsin Tech Council.