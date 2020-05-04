WSJ: Off-duty Jefferson Co. deputy gives CPR to crashed motorcyclist found not breathing

An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy administered CPR to a motorcycle rider who had crashed Sunday afternoon and was found unresponsive on the side of I-94 in Jefferson County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the deputy saw that the rider, Steven G. Batzler, had crashed into a construction barrel just west of STH 89 exit. Stopping to help him, she found Batzler had a pulse, but was not breathing, and started administering CPR until he came around.

Batzler, who reportedly had not been wearing a helmet, had suffered a head injury in the wreck and was taken to a hospital in Oconomowoc, state troopers said.

Troopers allegedly found intoxicants near the crash site and noted that Batzler smelled of them too.

The 63-year-old Lake Melton man, who is on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 5th offense. He remains hospitalized until medically cleared, the Wisconsin State Patrol added.

The agency is working with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office on all possible charges he may face.