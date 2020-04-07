W.Va. judge allows ankle monitors for virus scofflaws

A West Virginia judge in the county with the state's highest coronavirus caseload has approved strapping ankle monitors to people who test positive but refuse to quarantine.

The Monday order allows Kanawha County sheriffs to use the GPS bracelets if someone with the virus ignores an isolation order.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people violated the mandates, though one local official put the number at "a few." Officials say at least 345 people statewide have the virus with four reported deaths.

Kanawha County, where the state capital of Charleston is located, has the most positive cases in the state with 56.