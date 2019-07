Three veterans had the chance to once again fly on a World-War II area bomber at the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday.

The three Army Air Corps veteran, 97 to 98 years old, got to ride along in a B-17 bomber across the Madison skies.

The EAA Chapter 93 partnered with VetsRoll to organize the event.

The veteran’s families also had the chance to ride along.

Veterans will be up in the skies again in the vintage bomber until Sunday July 21.