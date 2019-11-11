WWII submarine found 75 years after it was sunk

A World War II submarine that has been missing for 75 years has been found off the coast of Okinawa, Japan.

(CNN)

'Lost 52 Project,' a group that searches for sunken WWII vessels, solved the mystery of where the USS Grayback had likely sunk.

The sub was one of the most successful in the war, sinking 14 enemy ships.

Last year, a researcher found the Navy had originally made an error in translating the Japanese Graybak went down. All this time, the Navy's historical records listed an incorrect longitude.

Armed with the new information, undersea explorer Tim Taylor and his team set out an expedition to find it. Using autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely-operated vehicles, and advanced imaging technology, they found the Grayback about 100 miles from the area where it was originally thought to have sunk.

The ship had 80 sailors on board when it was hit by a 500 lb. bomb dropped from a Japanese plane.

This is the fifth sub found by 'Lost Project 52.'