Wahl: Madison curfews to last two more days

The curfew in Madison will be extended for at least two days.

Madison Police Department Acting Chief Victor Wahl announced the curfews that were imposed on the downtown part of the city over the past two days will continue.

He did not lay out the details, only saying that they are expected soon.

Mirroring the City's extension, the University of Wisconsin imposed a similar curfew on UW property and authorized its police department to enforce the order. On-campus activities designated as essential are exempted from the curfew.

The City's first curfew was imposed early Sunday morning as the first clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. It went into effect immediately and was set to last until 5 a.m. that day.

At the time of that announcement, city officials also established one for Sunday night, starting at 9:30 p.m. and again lasting until 5 a.m.

Both of those curfews only affected the Isthmus region of the city.

Wahl did not indicate if the hours would remain the same or be extended to other portions of the Wisconsin capital.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide more updates when the city leaders offer more details.