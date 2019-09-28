Walk raises money to help fight Alzheimer's

Hundreds of people in Grant Co. laced up their walking shoes to support the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin on Saturday.

In all, about 250 walkers came together to raise more than $27,000 for the organization.

This year's honorary chair, Ken Scheurell, said it is personal for him, as his wife is battling Alzheimer's.

"You'd think there couldn't be any positives. The Alzheimer's Alliance has saved me really," he said.

Organizers said the money will support free services helping people with memory loss and their families. Saturday's event was one of 600 Alzheimer's walks held nationwide.

The association is still accepting donations. There will be two more walks in the South-central Wisconsin area. Anyone can register on-site.

NBC15's John Stofflet will be the official emcee for the Dane Co. walk.