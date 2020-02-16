Walker appointee, judge, prof face off in high court primary

Voters will choose between a Republican appointee, a Madison judge and a law professor as they narrow the field in a state Supreme Court primary Tuesday.

Conservative incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and liberal-leaning Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone all are seeking a 10-year term on the court.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the bench in 2016. Karofsky has served as a Dane County circuit judge since 2017. Fallone has taught law at Marquette University for 27 years.

The top two primary vote-getters advance to the general election in April