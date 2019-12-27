Walker sizes up 2020 Democratic field, President Trump's chances

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sized up the upcoming presidential election Friday in an editorial in the Washington Times, predicting that his home state will be one of three that will determine who wins in November and that if economic indicators hold out President Donald Trump will be “unstoppable.”

In addition to the Dairy State, Walker predicted the 2020 presidential election will hinge upon Michigan and Pennsylvania, which, like Wisconsin, were both considered Democratic-leaning states until the last election. He noted in the op-ed that all three states currently “are too close to call.”

Casting his gaze across the aisle and across the Mississippi River, Walker wrote that he expects South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to take the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, pointing to the strength of his ground game there.

“His youthful energy seems to be exciting the kind of activists who show up on cold winter nights in the first state to hold caucuses,” he stated.

In the other state everyone is watching – New Hampshire – the two-term governor anticipates a senator from a neighboring state will win, he just isn’t sure if it will be Vermont’s Bernie Sanders or Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren. He pointed out that were one of them not in the race, their supporters mainly would flock to the other’s banner over anyone else in the race.

Walker goes on to map the primary all of the way through Super Tuesday and into next summer’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. And, while he described the chances at the first contested convention in decades to be “not likely,” Walker did acknowledge that “if there were a modern-day scenario where it could play out, the path Democrats are heading in 2020 could be it.”

“That would be the kiss of death for the forces trying to replace President Donald Trump,” he added.