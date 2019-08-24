Walking tours with the Wisconsin Historical Museum

Ever wanted to learn more about local history? Join the Wisconsin Historical Museum for an upcoming walking tour.

The Hidden History of Capitol Square tour shares the unique history of downtown and how parts have changed and stayed the same for centuries.

If you’re interested in more unusual history, take a walk on Madison’s Weird side. Learn about quirky characters, notorious murder trials, and how the downtown district played a part in these curiosities.

Both tours meet at the Wisconsin Historical Museum and covers 1.5 miles on city sidewalks.

A special ‘spooky’ walking tour will take place on October 26 and provide some fun Halloween history.

To register and purchase your tickets, head to the Wisconsin Historical Society website.