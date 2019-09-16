Walmart hiring 80 associates for Beaver Dam Distribution Center

The Beaver Dam Walmart Distribution Center is hiring 80 new employees.

The company is looking to fill positions after a 37% growth in e-commerce sales.

“Through our vast national network, which includes Walmart distribution centers, e-commerce facilities, more than 4,700 Walmart stores and a world-class transportation fleet, we’re seeing continued growth in ways that few companies can,” said Greg Smith, EVP, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain, in a release Monday.

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $17.50 per hour and can reach more than $19.25 an hour based on work area, shift and schedule.

All positions are considered full time - qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day.