Walmart employee among 4 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

One of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky is a Walmart employee.

As of Monday morning, there were four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth; two in Harrison County, one in Lexington and one in Louisville. Everyone who has tested positive is in isolation. The person who tested positive in Louisville is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

Beshear confirmed the two Harrison County cases were linked. He stated one of the people who tested positive was an employee at a Cynthiana Walmart. While the connection between the Harrison County cases was not released, Gov. Andy Beshear said the link did not appear to be related to the store.

Six employees who worked near the person who tested positive have been isolated and have not shown symptoms. Beshear said people should not stop visiting the store out of fear of catching the virus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

One of the four people who tested positive has a travel history. The virus is now believed to be community spread, according to Beshear.

Beshear said he would sign an executive order that would waive co-pays, deductibles and cost shares concerning the virus.

Beshear said he is working to make sure state employees have enough paid sick leave.

He also reiterated that hygiene was critical to prevent the spread of the virus and that people over the age of 60 or those who have heart, lung and kidney disease should avoid large crowds.

A coronavirus hotline has been set up and can be reached by calling 1-800-722-5725.

