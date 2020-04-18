Walmart employees now required to wear face masks

Walmart will now require all workers to wear face masks starting next Monday, in a attempt to stall the rising number of coronavirus cases across the nation.

The CEOs of Walmart and Sam's Club said in a statement Friday that "We hope this step will promote safety and consistency across all of our facilities and be of comfort to our customers and members. However, it's important to remember that face coverings are simply an additional health precaution. They do not guarantee against the spread of this virus."

America's largest retailer also encourages customers to do their part and cover their faces while shopping in stores, though it will not be mandatory.

Walmart has waited to secure protective gear to avoid limiting equipment that could go to health workers, the company's vice president of corporate affairs, Dan Bartlett, told CNN.

Walmart has also reduced the number of customers who can enter stores at one time.

