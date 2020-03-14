Walmart, grocery stores changing hours in response to coronavirus

(CNN/Gray News) - Walmart has now joined a growing list of grocery and discount store chains that are changing their operating hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Walmart announced Saturday that all of its stores, including Neighborhood Markets, would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday and until further notice.

The chain says this will give employees more time to clean stores and restock shelves.

Stores that already operate under more reduced hours will continue to do so. Store associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled.

Publix says as of Saturday, its stores will close two hours earlier at 8 p.m. for the same reasons.

Shoppers at 1,200 Publix stores across Florida and Southern states will have purchase limits on some key items, and the chain is suspending in-store food demonstrations until further notice.

The Giant company, with nearly 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic, is experiencing shortages on some household staples.

Its stores will also alter operations for similar reasons with 24-hour locations closing at midnight for six hours.

And the Southeast chain Harris Teeter will close stores earlier beginning Sunday night.

