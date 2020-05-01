Walmart hires 200K associates, including 4,400 in Wisconsin

Walmart says it has fulfilled its pledge to hire 200,000 workers at its stores - including 4,400 right here in Wisconsin.

"We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand," Walmart's Chief People Officer, Donna Morris, said in an update Thursday.

Morris adds that Walmart has paid about $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates. This is in addition to the bonus Walmart gave to all U.S. hourly associates earlier in April, which was $300 for full-time hourly and $150 for part-time hourly, a total of more than $365 million paid to our associates, according to Walmart.

This comes as more than 30.3 million laid-off workers apply

for unemployment benefits amid an economic crisis come call the worst since the Great Depression.

Economists forecast that the unemployment rate for April could spike as high as 20 percent, the highest since the 1930s.