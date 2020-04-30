Walmart pays Wisconsin employees $3 million in bonuses Thursday

Walmart employees’ paychecks were a bit fatter Thursday as the retail giant delivered another round of bonuses to its hourly workers. In Wisconsin, they received a total of $3 million in additional cash between them, according to the company.

Across the country, approximately $180 million was paid out to Walmart’s hourly associates in this latest round, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said. Combined with an earlier one-time pay-out, Walmart says it has paid more than $365 million in bonuses to its employees since the outbreak began.

The company also noted it hit its goal of hiring 200,000 more people for its stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers since March 19.

Just over a week ago, Walmart announced its employees would need to start wearing masks while at work. It also provides them with gloves and set up sneeze guards at the registers. Additionally, in its response to coronavirus, the company has rolled out social distancing requirements, including one-way lanes and limits on the number of customers in the stores.