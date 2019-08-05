Walmart plans to continue to sell guns, following Texas mass shooting

Walmart reportedly has no plans to stop selling firearms or ammunition following a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

“Our focus has always been on being a responsible seller of firearms,” company spokesman Randy Hargrove said in an interview published with Bloomberg. “We go beyond federal law requiring all customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm.”

The Aug. 3 mass shooting occurred at a Walmart in Texas which killed at least 20 people and wounded 26 others.

Walmart stopped the sale of "modern sporting rifles" in 2015. Just last year, Walmart raised the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.