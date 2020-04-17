Walmart provides options for cashing your stimulus check

Walmart said it is trying to make it easier for customers who do not have traditional bank accounts to access their stimulus payment. The company said it's making sure people who rely on stores to cash checks can do so securely, affordably, quickly and safely.

The retailers announced that is has waived monthly maintenance fees on the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card through June 30, 2020. This way, customers are encouraged to set up direct deposit and receive their stimulus funds electronically.

The offer applies to new MoneyCard customers who deposit $500 or more to their MoneyCard account, and eliminates the need for individuals to leave their home to cash or deposit checks.

Walmart said it's encouraging customers to use direct deposit, but also offers options for those who still want to cash their checks. Store officials do ask customers to follow social distancing guidelines when in the store.

The check-cashing fees are below:



Up to $4 fee to cash pre-printed checks up to $1,000



Up to $8 fee to cash pre-printed checks above $1,000 and up to $7,500



Up to $3.74 fee to withdraw up to $1,000 off a debit card

Walmart increased the maximum check-cashing amount from $5,000 to $7,500 through July 31.