Walmart to provide masks and gloves to workers, among new safety measures

Walmart is taking new steps to protect its employees during the coronavirus outbreak.

The discount giant rolled out the changes in a statement Tuesday morning, noting it already made significant changes including adjusting hours, installing sneeze guards at its registers, and using wipes and sprays on its carts.

In addition to those measures, all employees will be required to take their temperature and anyone with a temperature of 100 or more will be sent home. The company says they will be paid for reporting to work, but will not return to the job for at least three days.

MASKS AND GLOVES

Walmart is also making masks and gloves available to workers who want to use them. It did note that the CDC currently does not recommend healthy people use them.

"We encourage anyone who would like to wear a mask or gloves at work to ask their supervisor for them, while keeping in mind that it is still possible to spread germs while wearing them," it said.

The masks were described as "high-quality," but are not N95s, which are being reserved for healtcare workers.

6-20-100

Walmart also intends to reinforce the three numbers, 6-20-100, as the important ones to keep in mind for health behavior.

6: The number of feet people should stay away from each other for proper social distancing.

20: The number of seconds they should wash their hands.

100: The temperature at which someone should stay home.