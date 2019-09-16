Walmart will trade old car seats for gift cards

Walmart is spending the second half of National Baby Safety Month with a promotion to collect old car seats.

The retailer launched a campaign Monday that allows customers to trade in a car seat their child has outgrown for a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in store or online to buy items for their baby.

“Safety – especially car seat safety – is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card – perfect for using on your baby’s next car seat,” Walmart Baby Vice President Melody Richards said.

Walmart is partnering with recycler TerraCycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

“Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills,” TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky said.

There is a two-car-seat trade-in limit per household. Booster seats are not eligible for trade-in, the store’s website says.