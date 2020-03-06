Want to live longer? Replace red meat with plants and dairy, researchers say

Eating more protein from plant sources or dairy, while reducing how much red meat you consume, could help you live longer, according to two preliminary studies.

The first study tracked more than 37,000 Americans with an average age of 50.]

It found those who ate the most plant protein were 27% less likely to die of any cause and 29% less likely to die of coronary heart disease when compared to people who ate the least amount of plant protein.

The second study found replacing one serving a day of red or processed meat with foods such as nuts, whole grains or dairy was associated with up to a 47% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

The studies were presented at an American Heart Association conference on Thursday.

