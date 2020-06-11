Wanted man surrenders after hours of negotiations with Beloit police

Marquayl Shields (Source: Beloit Police Dept.)
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - - A 24-year-old man was arrested on multiple felony counts Wednesday following several hours of negotiations that prompted the Beloit Police Department to ask people to avoid the area.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Marquayl W. Shields was taken into custody on counts that included:

  • Felony parole violation warrant;
  • Felony possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Felony substantial battery-domestic abuse
  • Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Felony fleeing

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Beloit Police Dept. asked people to avoid the area near the 2200 block of Burton Street because they were "working a call." The warning noted there was no ongoing threat to the community, and they later said Shields was known to be armed and dangerous.

By 7:30 p.m., Shields was taken into custody and people were allowed to return to their homes. Officers remained on the scene for several hours to process the scene.

 