Wanted man surrenders after hours of negotiations with Beloit police

A 24-year-old man was arrested on multiple felony counts Wednesday following several hours of negotiations that prompted the Beloit Police Department to ask people to avoid the area.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Marquayl W. Shields was taken into custody on counts that included:



Felony parole violation warrant;

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony substantial battery-domestic abuse

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a person

Disorderly conduct

Felony fleeing

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Beloit Police Dept. asked people to avoid the area near the 2200 block of Burton Street because they were "working a call." The warning noted there was no ongoing threat to the community, and they later said Shields was known to be armed and dangerous.

By 7:30 p.m., Shields was taken into custody and people were allowed to return to their homes. Officers remained on the scene for several hours to process the scene.