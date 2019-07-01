Warm and humid Monday, with chances of rain through the week

The weather impact Monday is low (1), but showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Warm temperatures and high humidity will continue Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly Monday morning. Very warm and humid conditions are expected through most of the week.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 83

WIND: W 5

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

LOW: 71

WIND: SW 5

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 87

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 85

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 86