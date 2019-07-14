Warm and humid Sunday, temps and humidity to rise during the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will bring sunshine, warm temperatures and higher humidity levels today. Even warmer and more humid conditions are expected through the week and into the weekend.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 88
WIND: SE 5-10
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER.
LOW: 72
WIND: CALM
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 91
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 86
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 90