Warm and humid Tuesday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

A warm front will move through southern Wisconsin today. Warm and humid conditions are expected with its passage. There will be very little rain. High pressure will then begin to build in tomorrow. Quiet weather will be seen through the rest of the week.

TODAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 82

WIND: S 5

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

LOW: 67

WIND: CALM

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 79

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 76

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 75