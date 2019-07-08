Warm and sunny Monday, chance of rain Tuesday

Updated: Mon 7:11 AM, Jul 08, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will bring sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity today. A warming trend is on the way through the middle of the week with some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. More heat is expected for the weekend.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82
WIND: E 5

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 60
WIND: CALM

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS ENDING IN THE MORNING, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 86

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79

 