Warm and sunny Monday, chance of rain Tuesday

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will bring sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity today. A warming trend is on the way through the middle of the week with some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. More heat is expected for the weekend.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 82

WIND: E 5

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 60

WIND: CALM

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS ENDING IN THE MORNING, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 86

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 79