Warm and sunny Monday, chance of rain Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will bring sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity today. A warming trend is on the way through the middle of the week with some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. More heat is expected for the weekend.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82
WIND: E 5
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 60
WIND: CALM
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85
WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS ENDING IN THE MORNING, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 86
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79