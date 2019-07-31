Warm and sunny Wednesday

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:09 AM, Jul 31, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, light wind and low humidity levels are expected over the next several days. It will turn a little warmer and a little more humid by the end of the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 80
WIND: LIGHT

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 56
WIND: CALM

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 83

SATURDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 85

 