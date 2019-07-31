Warm and sunny Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, light wind and low humidity levels are expected over the next several days. It will turn a little warmer and a little more humid by the end of the week.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 80
WIND: LIGHT
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 56
WIND: CALM
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 83
SATURDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 85