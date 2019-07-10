Sunny Wednesday with high temperatures and humidity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
High pressure will bring sunshine and warm temperatures and high humidity today. A cold front will move through during the day and bring temporary relief from the heat and humidity but more heat is expected for the weekend.
TODAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS LATE.
HIGH: 87
WIND: W 5-15
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.
LOW: 65
WIND: W 5-10
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 78
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 86