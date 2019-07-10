Sunny Wednesday with high temperatures and humidity

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

High pressure will bring sunshine and warm temperatures and high humidity today. A cold front will move through during the day and bring temporary relief from the heat and humidity but more heat is expected for the weekend.

TODAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS LATE.

HIGH: 87

WIND: W 5-15

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 65

WIND: W 5-10

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 78

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 86