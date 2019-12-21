Warm weather brings more customers to some Madison businesses

Businesses that usually slow down during winter saw an increase in customers the weekend before Christmas with some unseasonably warm temperatures.

With temperatures in the 40s, places like Vitense Golfland on Madison's west side were crowded, during a time of year where most people want to stay warm and indoors.

Saturday afternoon, the outdoor golf course was packed with people. The course even had a waiting list.

"The weather is beautiful and behind me are a lot of people practicing having fun, some great quality family time, a lot of parents out here with their kids, friends and family all having some fun in the sun," said Joel Weitz, owner of Vitense Golfland.

Weitz said he expects to keep seeing people on the outdoor course through the weekend as temperatures stay warm, and he is enjoying this gift while it lasts.