Warm weather staying in the area Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino:
No impactful weather is expected Tuesday.
High pressure will remain in control Tuesday. We’ll start the day with some scattered clouds, but plenty of sunshine is expected by midday and afternoon. Temperatures will be above average through the rest of the week.
TUESDAY MORNING: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 80
WIND: W 10-15
TUESDAY EVENING: PARTLY CLOUDY.
LOW: 63
WIND: W 5-10
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.
HIGH: 80
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 81
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 82