Warmer air pushes in for Sunday

Our upper level disturbance is moving off to the east, and in its wake drier air will move into the viewing area. Skies will clear overnight tonight which will set us up with fantastic weather on your Sunday. This nice weather will be a result of a surface high which will set up to our south. The sun filled skies will follow us right through the Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Through this period you can expect daytime highs to range between 62-67°F and nightly lows to range from 43-46° every day.

Looking long term, our pattern becomes active once again Thursday and Friday as a very intense weather feature will form across the northwestern tier of the country. Rain is a good bet on Thursday and Friday. Following our next system, long term temperature projections indicate the possibility of our first frost next weekend. These details will likely need to be adjusted as we gain new knowledge of the current setup this week.