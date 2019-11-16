Warmer temperatures Saturday before possible snow

Saturday, November 16, 2019

4:30 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is expected today.

Sunday's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain/snow mix is likely. Light snow accumulations possible. No major travel impacts expected. Freezing drizzle will be possible Sunday evening, if temperatures drop below freezing. The freezing drizzle could cause slick spots on the roads.

Good morning! Saturday is going to be the better half of the weekend because it will be the warmer and drier half. It's still not going to be very warm, though. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s. A few places could hit 40 degrees this afternoon. Overall, expect a mostly cloudy sky. A little sunshine will be possible at times.

Tonight will be cold and cloudy. Temperatures will bottom out on either side of 30 degrees. Light snow will be possible late tonight into Sunday morning.

A rain/snow mix is likely on Sunday. With temperatures expected to warm above freezing, no major travel problems or accumulations are expected. Most of the precipitation on Sunday will be on the lighter side. If temperatures drop below freezing Sunday evening before the precipitation wraps up, then freezing drizzle will be possible. This could cause some icy spots to form on the roads.

The start of next week still looks cold and dry. Highs Monday through Wednesday of next week will be on either side of 40 degrees. The start of next week looks a little cooler than midweek.

We'll need to keep a close eye on Thursday. On Thursday, that's when our next big weather maker will impact the area. Right now, there are still a lot of question marks with the forecast. This system will bring in a decent chance of precipitation, but the type and amounts are still unknown.

The end of next week looks cold. Highs on Friday will be back in the low to mid 30s.