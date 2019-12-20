Warmer temperatures move in for the weekend

Here is your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, Dec. 20, from Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino:

Quiet weather conditions are expected through the rest of the week and well into next week. A warm front will push to the north and warmer temperatures will move in. It is looking more and more like we will not have a white Christmas in southern Wisconsin as no precipitation is expected through the early part of next week.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 40 degree mark today, the low 40s, Saturday and the upper 40s Sunday and Monday.