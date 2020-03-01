Warmer than average March likely

Happy March 1st and the start of the meteorological spring! In the weather world, spring starts March 1 and ends on May 31.

The astronomical spring, which is what most calendars follow, doesn't start until March 19. The spring equinox occurs at 10:50 p.m. on March 19.

March is typically the month we make the switch from winter to spring.

The average high warms from 36 degrees on March 1 to 50 degrees on March 31. The average low warms from 20 degrees at the beginning of the month to 30 degrees at the end of the month.

Despite the warmer average temperatures, cold snaps and snow are still possible in March. On average, Madison records 7.0" of snow during the month of March. The snowiest March in Madison was back in 1923. In March of 1923, 28.4" of snow fell.

This month Madison is going to gain 89 minutes of daylight. Don't forget daylight saving time begins March 8. The sunset time will go from 5:54 p.m. on March 7 to 6:56 p.m. on March 8.

This march is going to start out very spring-like. Highs on Sunday, March 1 will be near or just above 50 degrees.

The forecast high for Madison is 50 degrees. Despite the well above average temperatures, record heat is not expected. The record high in Madison on March 1 is 62 degrees (1882).

The mild weather will continue through the work week too. The coolest forecast high temperature next week is 39 degrees. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for the most of next week.

Warmer than average temperatures are expected through the middle of the month. The temperature outlook for the month of March favors warmer than average conditions.

The precipitation outlook for the month of March shows an equal chance of below average, average or above average precipitation.

On average, Madison records 2.20" of precipitation during the month of March.