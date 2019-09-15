Warmer than average temps all week

September has been running well above normal in the temperature category and it appears there are no signs of a cooling trend anytime soon. A high amplitude ridge of high pressure will keep our temps warm through the foreseeable future. This is due to the fact that high pressure is sinking air, and as air sinks it compresses, which in turn heats the air close to the surface. It appears six out of the next seven days will run mild with a slight cooling trend 7-10 days out. Anyway you swing it, it's not quite time to dust off the winter jacket yet!