Slightly warmer weekend, but still well below normal

To say winter has arrived early would be an understatement. From the most snow this early in the seasons first single digit temperatures. Friday's low missed the record by just one degree in Madison. The big question remaining is if this weekend will offer more of the same.

The short answer is yes. With that being said, temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs on Saturday will top out around 40 degrees and into the middle 30s Sunday. Despite cracking the freezing mark, this is still well below normal for early November.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of a passing rain or snow shower both Saturday evening and Sunday evening. Precipitation will be light with most places remaining dry, just not with a lot of sunshine. A better chance of snow showers arrives Monday ahead of another Arctic outbreak with near record cold returning.

