Warming trend expected through the week

After a wintry weekend filled with snow and Arctic air, calmer conditions have returned to the area. Plenty of sunshine expected Tuesday with chilly highs into the 20s. Enjoy it for now as active weather does return for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will steadily warm through the rest of the week with highs getting back into the middle and upper 30s. While temperatures are on the increase, it doesn't necessarily mean snow chances are on the decrease.

Our first weathermaker arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening with some light snow. This continues into Wednesday night. Early indications of a quick inch or two possible out of that system. Lingering moisture remains Thursday and Friday with additional chances of snow shower activity. With warmer temperatures, rain could mix in with the snow at times.

