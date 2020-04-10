Washara, Green Lake and Marquette counties close private campgrounds

Citing the coronavirus outbreak, health officers in Washara, Green Lake and Marquette counties, ordered the closure of all private campgrounds. The state had already shut down DNR sites.

The health order states, the only people allowed to remain on private sites are seasonal renters, who arrived on or before Thursday, April 9.

It also means, anyone leaving the campground to go back to their permanent home, may not return as long as the governor’s Safer at Home order remains in place. The health officials are also encouraging those seasonal renters to go home, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is an issue, NBC15 News is following closely. This week the NBC15 News team shared a story about Rock County residents who are concerned about a private campground opening up at the end of the month.

Right now, the Rock County Health Department does not have any orders geared toward private campgrounds. NBC15 has reached out to the department, but has not yet heard back.