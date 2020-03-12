Watch: 4-year-old calls herself ugly in video, wins support of Michelle Obama, Viola Davis

The words are heartbreaking. In the middle of getting her hair done, little Ariyonna blurts out, “I’m so ugly.” Hairstylist Shabria tells the 4-year-old, “Don’t say that. You are so pretty.”

Thank you all you guys are amazing ! Every color is beautiful ������

Ariyonna loves all the love & and I genuinely appreciate what God is doing ! Be blessed ���� pic.twitter.com/o8TDnd4OHT — HaveAReason (@LilWaveDaddy) March 7, 2020

Shabria, who goes by Lil Wave Daddy on social media, posted the exchange and it’s since racked up tens of millions of views.

It’s also inspired an outpouring of support from the likes of former first lady Michelle Obama and actresses Viola Davis and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Ariyonna, you are gorgeous,” Obama said on Instagram. “In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you—and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave black girl—just how precious you are.”

“THIS is the motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy,” Davis said on her account. “From a sista who looks a lot like you .... you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful!”

Pinkett Smith said the video made her cry and then gave a shout out to Shabria.

“Kudos to this beautiful woman for loving on this beautiful child!” she said on Instagram. “We gotta love on each other! This made my heart sing.”

The positive reinforcement seemed to make an impact on Ariyonna.

In a second video, the 4-year-old says, “I’m black and beautiful. Thank you, everyone.”

