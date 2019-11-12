Watch: Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area

An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis.

An apparent meteor lit up the sky over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. (Source: EarthCam via CNN)

The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in the suburb of O'Fallon.

Other videos posted on social media showed the Gateway Arch in the background. KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely.

KWQC reported the meteor could be seen in seven states, including in Quad Cities, Iowa where someone captured it on dashcam.

