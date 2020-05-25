Watch out for aggressive rodents, CDC warns

Beware of aggressive rodents!

That’s from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – and, yes, their newly found pugnaciousness is coronavirus-related, indirectly.

According to the federal health agency, all of the restaurants and commercial establishments that closed or aren’t doing as much business because of the COVID-19 pandemic means there’s less food waste available for them, especially in urban areas.

The CDC explains some locations have reported more rodent activity as the critters go looking for new sources of food. Because of that, health officials warn environmental and rodent control programs may see an increase in rodent-related calls and reports of unusual or aggressive ones at that.

To help keep the rodents away, the CDC recommends sealing up access points into the home or businesses, removing any dense vegetation, keeping garbage in tightly covered bins, and removing pet and bird food from the yards.

It also notes because they are hungrier and looking for more food, the rodents may end up in bait stations more frequently.

