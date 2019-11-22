Watch this: Fla. dog gets solo joyride, as car spins out of control

Dogs love a car ride, but one Florida pooch took it to another level. A black lab named Max ended up behind the wheel of a car as it spun around out of control - and backwards!

A Florida dog took a solo joyride Thursday, alone, stuck inside a car spinning in reverse for nearly an hour. (WPTV)

Police say the owner just stepped out of the car and the dog somehow knocked it into reverse.

The owner provided an officer with an extra key fob, but its battery was dead. So. officers approached the car on the driver's side and entered the access code on the key pad, but not before Max had been circling the cul-de-sac for about an hour.

"I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail," a neighbor, Anna Sabol, said. "I was like 'okay, good driving.'"

No one, including Max, was injured, but the car sustained minor damage when it struck a mailbox.