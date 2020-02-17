Watch this: J.J. Watt and grandma get down at wedding!

NFL superstar J.J. Watt shared plenty of pictures on Twitter of what he described as "the best day of my life," but none of them look more fun than the clip of the former Wisconsin Badger getting down with his grandmother.

"Grandma cutting it on the dance floor!!" Watt tweeted, along with the clip of him and his grandmother dancing away at the reception as the band plays as the surrounding crowd loves every minute of it.

Over the weekend, Watt married to longtime girlfriend, Kealia Ohai. The happy couple have been together for two years, but got engaged nine months ago.

Kealia Ohai is an American soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars. She was also part of the team that won the 2012 FIFA Women's World Cup.