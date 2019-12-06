Watching a rain/snow mix Monday followed by a blast of arctic air

Friday December 6th, 2019

3:00 PM

Your NBC 15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud

The first half of the weekend will be sunny and seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 30’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. Sunday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers developing through the afternoon hours. Very little in the way of precipitation accumulation is expected.

Monday will be our trickiest weather day to forecast. Two separate weather systems, one from Canada and another originating from the south, will merge to form a strong low pressure system. The timing of when these two systems meet will determine how much and what type of precipitation we see on Monday.

As of now it looks like northern Wisconsin will stay all snow, while central parts of the state will see a brief mix of rain/snow before changing to all snow. Across southern Wisconsin, it appears the morning will stay all rain before a changeover snow will take place during the afternoon hours.

An arctic front will bring some of our coldest weather of the season so far from Monday night right on through Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the single digits overnight and struggle to reach the teens during the day. Preparations should be made now to be prepared for the extreme cold next week.

