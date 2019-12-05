Watching possible snow maker on Monday followed by arctic air

A weak cold front will pass through the area tonight, causing both an increase in our cloud cover and temperatures compared to last night.

The next couple days will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 30’s Friday and 40’s on Saturday.

Sunday will start off dry with a few afternoon rain showers developing.

Monday an approaching low pressure system will bring a mix bag of precipitation. We will start off as rain, but as colder air intrudes upon the area, a transition to snow will take place. Although it is too early to speculate on snow totals, I don’t foresee this being a big snow maker.

The biggest story leading into next week will be an arctic blast of cold air. Monday will be our last seasonable day before temperatures take a turn for the worse on Tuesday. In fact, the cold will stay with us for the Tuesday-Thursday time frame. Overnight lows will dip below zero in several spots with high temperatures in the teens.