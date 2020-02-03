Water and ice both creating problems for sturgeon spearing season

Wildlife officials are preparing for the start of the 16-day sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago.

Water clarity and ice conditions are the two main factors that play into how long the season could last. The Department of Natural Resources say visibility, from what they've seen, isn't that great.

"This year we did have a couple of staff that walked off handful of sites, about a week and a half ago, and they could see seven to eight feet down," DNR fisheries biologist Ryan Koenigs explained.

Koenigs says he has received anecdotal reports from spearers that have gone scouting and they say conditions have improved a little bit, but most of the lake only has about seven to ten feet of visibility.

Ice conditions reportedly aren't that great either. Fishing clubs that track conditions say there's anywhere from a few inches to a foot of ice on the lake and this past weekend's warm-up has left a slushy mess on top of what wasn't necessarily thick ice to begin with.