Water blocks multiple sections of Hwy 131

Parts of Wisconsin Highway 151 are blocked in multiple areas, following severe weather on Saturday.

Both north and southbound lanes are blocked in Richland County, near Viola.

The Richland County Highway agency is responding.

The road is blocked between Ski Hill Road and Simmons Flat Road because of water over the roadway.

Roads have been closed since about 5:00 Saturday evening.

In Crawford County, the highway is blocked in both directions at US 61 and Wis 171 near Soldiers Grove because of water over the road.

The Crawford County Highway agency is responding.